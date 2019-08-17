Fall schedule full of opportunities
MILTON — As 4-year-old Landon Coup attempted to send a basketball flying through a hoop, he was greeted with a high five by Milton YMCA Program Coordinator Cortney Lahr.
The kind of encouragement Lahr offered to Coup as he focused on making a basket will evident through several upcoming programs being offered for children at the Milton YMCA.
Lahr was working with Coup on his basketball skills while preparing for PreSchool Basketball, to be offered from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 14, at the YMCA.
The class will focus on teaching pre-school aged children the fundamentals of playing basketball.
“It’s to get the kids able to work with other kids in sports,” Lahr explained. “It gets them used to sports in a true sense.”
The cost will be $12 for YMCA members and $24 for non-members.
Several other programs will be offered for children this fall at the YMCA.
Swim lessons will be held starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturdays and 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The lessons will be offered weekly, Sept. 7 through Oct. 26.
The Saturday sessions will feature: Swim Strokes, 9:34 to 10:15 a.m., for children ages 6 to 12 who can swim independently; Swim Basics, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., for children age 3 to 5; and Swim Starters, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., for children 6 months through 3 years.
The Tuesday schedule will feature: Swim Basics, 4:30 to 5 p.m.; and 5 to 5:30 p.m., Swim Strokes.
Lahr noted that parents who sign their children up for the Swim Starters class must get into the pool with their children.
She also spoke on the importance of children being comfortable around the water.
“We live in an area that’s around water,” Lahr said, adding that there are many rivers and creeks that children could slip into.
“It’s important to know how to swim, even to get back to the edge, since we live around bodies of water,” she said.
The cost of the lessons will be $50 for members and $75 for non-members.
Youth Soccer, for children ages 3 and 4, will be offered from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. A similar program, for children ages 5 to 8, will be offered from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 16.
The cost will be $12 for YMCA family members, $18 for youth members and $28 for non-members.
The YMCA’s popular TGIF program returns Friday, Sept. 6. The program will be offered from 6:15 to 9 p.m. each Friday that the Milton Area School District is in session.
This year, Lahr said the program is being expanded to accommodate children in first through fifth grade. Previously, the program was open to students in second through fifth grade.
Activities will include swimming, dancing, crafts, snacks and an open gym.
On Sept. 13, glow in the dark dodgeball will be offered.
The cost for TGIF will be $7 for members and $8 for non-members.
On a special discount night, Sept. 20, the cost will be $5 for members and $6 for non-members.
To sign up for YMCA programs, or for more information on programs or membership, call the YMCA at 570-742-7321.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.