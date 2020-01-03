Saturday, Jan. 4
• Bird walk, 8 a.m., Goose Cover, Montour Preserve, Washingtonville. Those wishing to car pool to the preserve should meet at 7:30 a.m. at the northern end of the Lewisburg Weis Markets parking lot. sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
• The Inside Scoop on Soil, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. Presented by the Union County Conservation District.
Sunday, Jan. 5
• The Neuroscience of Addiction, 10:30 a.m., Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. Presented by Bucknell professor Judith Grisel. jpuufinfo@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 1 a.m., Weis Markets, 719 Route 522, Selinsgrove.
• PennDOT job fair, 1 to 8 p.m., 715 Jordan Ave., Montoursville.
• Clinton Central Model Railroad Club open house, 5 to 8 p.m., 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
• Active Transportation meeting, 7 p.m. Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. Public programs related to cycling and walking.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
• Budget Friendly Meals class, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery, 139 S. Front St., Milton. ($)
Thursday, Jan. 9
• Free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
Saturday, Jan. 11
• Winter Puzzle Exchange, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 332 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-1883.
• Clinton Central Model Railroad Club open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
• Design-a-Toy Workshop, 1 to 5 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
• Lasagna dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia. 570-412-5127 or stjohnsucc@ymail.com. ($)
• Countryside Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. 570-524-2104. ($)
