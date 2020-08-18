HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Rep. Garth Everett (R-84) and Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) announced two investments to improve water and wastewater treatment in the region.
Gregg Township, Union County, will receive a $423,000 state grant to purchase and install new sludge dewatering equipment, which is currently obsolete. The existing equipment will be replaced with a larger and more advanced version, which has the capacity to support large scale development in the area.
Montgomery Water Authority, Lycoming County, has been approved for $78,000 to replace a water main pipe located in the borough. The project will replace the eight-inch cast iron water main that currently is suspended by pipe hangers under a bridge. Should the existing water main be damaged by a flooding event, most of the borough, and some of Clinton Township would be without adequate drinking water. The project will install a new 12-inch ductile iron pipe encased in a 24-inch steel casing pipe under the stream channel downstream from the existing location.
“With our region experiencing significant population growth in recent years, it’s our responsibility to ensure that communities are equipped to properly handle water and wastewater,” Senator Yaw said. “The grants for Montgomery Water Authority and Gregg Township Municipal Authority are valuable investments that are good for our citizens and good for our environment.”
“I was happy to support these projects and help Gregg Township move forward with upgrading their wastewater systems,” Everett said. "Such a large investment in the area’s water and wastewater treatment is badly needed and will help the township maintain its high-quality service for residents.”
These grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) through the PA Small Water and Sewer Program. The program offers grants that can be used to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply or sanitary sewer system.
