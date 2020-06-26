SUNBURY — Conservation Districts in Northumberland and Columbia counties are among the entities which will share in $434,168 in Environmental Education Grants supporting 55 different projects across Pennsylvania.
“This impressive list of funded projects speaks to the innovation and dedication of Pennsylvania’s environmental educators and their significant reach in helping to develop environmental stewards among Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We’re especially excited that not only is every region of the state represented, but 77 percent of the grant funding supports 33 projects that will engage Pennsylvanians who live or work in EJ areas, as DEP continues to strengthen its outreach and partnership with EJ communities.”
Grants were awarded to schools and colleges, environmental and community organizations, and conservation district offices who applied in 2019 and met project criteria for funding.
Among the funding awarded, the Northumberland County Conservation District received $3,000 for a field day to focus on coal mining history and water quality, along with tree-planting activities for middle and high school students.
The Columbia County Conservation District received $6,000 to be evenly split between two projects.
One project focuses on stream conservation and water quality presentations, using a stream table model, for schools, municipalities and public events. A climate resiliency education project for the public will also be held as a result of the funding.
