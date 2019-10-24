Sight services receives grant
WILLIAMSPORT — Central Susquehanna Sight Services has been awarded a grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Clyde H. Jacobs Fund, which is under the branch of the Sunbury Area Community Foundation.
The grant will provide for blindness prevention programs, vision screenings and eye health programs for preschool children and adults within the fund’s service area.
In 2018, Central Susquehanna Sight Services provided visions screenings for 1,357 preschoolers and 285 adults. In addition, 1,900 people attended public education programs in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
For more information on Central Susquehanna Sight Services, call 570-286-1471 or email cssight.org.
Museum lot to close
BOALSBURG — The parking lot in front of the Pennsylvania Military Museum will be closed for repairs through Friday afternoon.
Visitors are asked to use the vehicular entrance to the site on Boalsburg Pike and to park in the rear accessory fields.
Repairs include sealing, and lighting upgrades and additions.
Vacancy on Muncy board filled
MUNCY — David Frederick, of Muncy, was selected this week to replace Connie Coyner, who resigned in September, on the board of directors at the Muncy School District.
Frederick’s term will expire in December 2021.
DCNR to host meeting at R.B. Winter
MIFFLINBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced the release of a preliminary report gleaned from results of an two-year survey seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvanian’s state parks.
In a continuing attempt to gain public feedback R.B. Winter State Park and other parks across the state will be scheduling public meetings.
The meeting at R.B. Winter State Park is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in the Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center. In this meeting, information will be presented on issues within RB Winter State Park Complex, such as storm damage rehab update, Snowfest, Halfway Run foot bridge, Ravensburg restrooms and pavilions. The complex includes the Ravensburg, McCall Dam and Sand Bridge State Parks.
Pumpkin festival
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg’s first Pumpkin Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the rear parking lot of the Assembly of God Church, 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg.
The event will include a pumpkin decorating contest at noon, pumpkin races, games, food and crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.