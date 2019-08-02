Editor’s note: Saturday’s ‘Honoring Valley Veterans’ series will feature more detail about the service of Diblin and Simington.
By Chris Brady
The Standard-Journal
ESPY — More than 70 people were on hand Thursday to help celebrate a pair of special birthdays — the 100th birthday of Lt. Col. David Simington and the 102nd birthday of Col. Joe Diblin.
The World War II veterans were honored at the monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Valley World War II veterans at the fire hall in Espy. Among those there to celebrate were more than 25 WWII veterans.
“Thank you guys and gals,” said Diblin, a former Lewisburg resident who now calls Northumberland home. “It’s great to still be alive.”
Diblin’s birthday was July 20 while Simington’s was on July 7.
Diblin, a Bucknell University graduate, served in the Army Air Corps and trained pilots on the B-24 Liberator, a four-engine bomber that played a crucial role in victory for the Allies in Europe and the Pacific.
Simington, formerly of Mooresburg and now of Northumberland, served in the Army in Gen. George Patton’s 2nd Armored Division, 3rd Army.
“Thanks everyone,” said Simington. “As I look back over 100 years, the world has changed a lot for the better. You younger people... keep up the good work and you’ll make 100.”
Diblin praised his younger friend.
“He survived the Battle of the Bulge, one of the worst battles of World War II,” said Diblin. “Partner... I’m proud of you.”
KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, of Mifflinburg, provided musical entertainment for the luncheon. The daughter of Marine Corps veterans and Korean War survivor Tom Reimensnyder, she led the group in a medley of patriotic songs.
A group of Central Columbia Middle School students were also on hand for the celebration.
Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal. He can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
