WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is accepting applications for its CNC machinist certificate, offered for the first time this fall.
The certificate is geared to recent high school graduates and incumbent workers who wish to obtain additional training and skills for an advanced position.
Coursework includes mill and lathe operations, precision measurement, blueprint reading and CNC programming.
A portion of a three-year $685,297 National Science Foundation grant paid for the development of the certificate. The grant — Implementing the Mechanisms to Lessen the Talent Gap in Advanced Manufacturing — is from the NSF’s Advanced Technology Education program.
