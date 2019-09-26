LEWISBURG — One the areas most senior citizens celebrated a birthday on Wednesday.
Dorothy Moyer turned 105 at RiverWoods Senior Living Center.
She celebrated the milestone among friends with lots of birthday cake and refreshments. Virtually every seat in one of the center’s social rooms was taken by a well-wisher.
Moyer, born Sept. 25, 1914 in Hershey, was the daughter of a Lutheran minister and a school teacher. She accompanied her dad on pastoral visits and was said to be a “daddy’s girl.”
Moyer majored in music at Susquehanna University and graduated in 1938. The university sent a fleece blanket as a gift for the oldest living alumnus of that university.
Moyer later taught piano privately in Shamokin and Sunbury. Allison Kauffman, RiverWoods marketing assistant and public relations writer, noted that Moyer had 90 students during her time as a teacher.
John Witmer, a nephew who lives in New Jersey, could not attend but sent acknowledgements and flowers.
“My aunt has had a wonderful and fulfilling life,” Witmer wrote on behalf of his wife Susan. “I hope she gets the attention she deserves becasue she is a remarkable woman.”
Moyer was married to Oliver R. Moyer for 31 years before his death. She was also predeceased by Arlene, a sister.
Kauffman also noted that Moyer one of the most beloved residents of the center. But she is in nearly constant need of gift items. Toiletries, socks and other “secret Santa’ items gifts were always welcome. Call 570-524-3848 to arrange a gift.
