SUNBURY — Enthusiastic volunteers have been stepping up to the plate, ready to lend a helping hand to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to plague the nation.
“A lot of my time the last three to four weeks has been spent managing people’s enthusiasm,” Joanne Troutman, GSVUW president and CEO, said. “I love how enthusiastic people have been about helping the community. I’ve been trying to ratchet that back a bit.”
With a stay-at-home order in place and social distancing being encouraged, Troutman said it’s important for anyone volunteering to be safe.
“We are trying really hard to make sure we are practicing safe social distancing,” she said. “We are providing our volunteers with masks and gloves.”
When the coronavirus pandemic was in its early stages, Troutman said the GSVUW received a donation of medical supplies, primarily from school districts.
“Those were gloves, paper masks, respirators,” she said, adding that the items were given to Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center.
“We are now in the next level, the next tier (of volunteering),” Troutman said. “We are focusing on community agencies, food pantries.”
Recently, the GSVUW sent 15 volunteers to help at a food pantry operated from the Middlecreek Area Community Center in Snyder County.
“We have 80 volunteers on our list,” Troutman said. “Our volunteers are making fabric masks... We are deploying volunteers to put 2-1-1 signs out in the community.”
According to Troutman, 2-1-1 is a statewide resource and referral hotline. Those having problems paying their rent or in need of emergency food deliveries can call the number and will be referred to the appropriate agency.
“I’m trying to manage (volunteer’s) expectations, making sure resources are being spent where resources are needed,” Troutman said. “It’s not just people resources, but making sure we are taking full advantage of what’s available to us, not spending resources or money in an area that has enough.”
While the GSVUW is always accepting names of individuals interested in volunteering with the organization, Troutman said the needs being created by the pandemic will continue to exist for some time.
“This is not like a natural disaster,” she said. “We are going to be reeling from this, probably for years. There is not a person in the community that will not be affected by this.”
Troutman is concerned about the impact the coronavirus will have on nonprofit organizations the GSVUW regularly works with.
“I see us us as having a continued need, moving forward, for people to potentially fill in when others might get sick, burned out,” she said. “If this goes on a lot longer, we will be thinking about training and volunteers.”
If the stay-at-home order is suspended on April 30, Troutman said the needs of the community will likely stay as they are now.
“If it continues a month or two beyond (April 30), we will be talking about different things,” she said. “In some ways, we really don’t know what the needs are going to be. We will take it as it comes.”
Troutman also expressed concerns about the long-term impact the pandemic will have on funding streams for nonprofit organizations.
The GSVUW, along with the Lycoming County United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties have teamed with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) to launch the COVID-19 United Community Funds to help ensure the region’s nonprofit community has the support needed moving forward.
Seeded with $250,000 from FCFP, “the Funds” will allow regional United Ways to lead the grant making process and deploy resources to nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
Community dollars will be allocated to separate community funds defined by each United Way’s geographic territory.
Grant making efforts will be overseen by each United Way and key stakeholders in their communities.
For more information on the grant program, visit www.ncpagives.org.
For information on volunteering with the GSVUW, visit www.gsvuw.org
