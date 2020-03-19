MIFFLINBURG — New Hope Bible Church has cancelled a hymn sing and ice cream social, which was to have been held Sunday, March 29, at the church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- TV med shows donate masks, Cannes delayed amid coronavirus
- Business Fallout: Airlines fear failure, delivery in demand
- McConnell plan: $1,200 payments; $1T rescue takes shape
- Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale to have Tommy John surgery, miss season
- $10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge in US
- Blood donors urgently needed to avert shortage amid outbreak
- Connecticut governor moves primary from April 28 to June 2
- The Latest: NASCAR drivers to compete in iRacing event
Most Popular
Articles
- Police say 'multiple victims' shot in central Pennsylvania
- Bucknell medical director provides coronavirus update
- Cumberland County man with COVID-19 describes difficulty getting tested
- Bucknell student tested for suspected case of coronavirus
- Chilly Willy's: Take time to chill in Hartleton
- Governor orders COVID-19 shutdown across Pa.
- Bucknell president updates community on suspected coronavirus case
- Knoebels takes additional measures in response to coronavirus
- 6 homicides reported in Philadelphia; no arrests announced
- Restaurant owners concerned about business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.