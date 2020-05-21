SELINSGROVE — In response to evolving guidance from public health officials, Susquehanna University has adjusted its academic calendar for the fall semester.
Under this revised calendar, the semester will start one week early, with classes beginning Monday, Aug. 24.
There will be no fall break. On-campus instruction will end Friday, Nov. 20, at which time students will depart campus until the spring semester. The last week of classes will be held remotely beginning Nov. 30, with finals administered remotely beginning Dec. 7.
“These adjustments will help to reduce the risk of infection associated with students returning to campus following break travel, while allowing us to offer 13 consecutive weeks of on-campus instruction and activities,” said Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of the faculty at Susquehanna.
Move-in and move-out dates and times will be assigned to each student at a later date, taking into consideration applicable social distancing guidelines at that time.
