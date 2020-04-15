HARRISBURG — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is making temporary changes to Pennsylvania’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to keep families enrolled in for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“COVID-19 has created economic challenges for families across Pennsylvania, and we want to be sure that families are able to keep health care coverage to protect themselves and their children during this time," said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. "These changes are designed to ease access to CHIP and to keep families enrolled in health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The following changes are in effect for CHIP until the end of the public health emergency: Families will not be denied or disenrolled from coverage for administrative or financial reasons; families will not pay a copay for services that are for COVID-19 screening, testing or treatment; families who cannot provide paperwork to verify information on an application or renewal can provide self-attestation of information by signing the application or renewal; families will be given more time to pay premiums, if needed.
Families still must provide verification of information presented on an application, and are still responsible for copays for services not related to COVID-19. Testing and treatment services related to COVID-19 are covered. Families are also still responsible to pay premiums, if applicable.
If a family is unable to pay premiums because of a decrease or loss of income, the family must contact their managed care organization immediately and can request the MCO to perform a “reassessment” because of an income change at any time.
