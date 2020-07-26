NORTHUMBERLAND — Haven to Home Canine Rescue will be holding a movie night fundraiser Thursday, July 30, at The Point Drive-In, 3569 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m., with the movies beginning at 8:45.
Movies featured will be "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Space Jam" starring Michael Jordan. Both are animated adventure comedies and are rated PG.
Well-behaved, friendly dogs are welcome to attend with their humans.
Haven to Home will receive 100% of the admission proceeds to help cover veterinary expenses for the dogs in their care.
