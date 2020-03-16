HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Monday announced it will close all offices to the public for at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Harrisburg headquarters and all region offices will be closed during this time, and purchases made online or by mail will not be filled until the offices reopen.
The earliest date when offices could reopen is March 30.
The Board of Game Commissioners meeting to be held April 6-7 at the Harrisburg headquarters, 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, remains scheduled at this time. However, the Game Commission is exploring alternative methods for holding the meeting should offices remain closed for an extended period. Any changes or updates will be announced by future news releases.
