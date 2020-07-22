MILTON — Within a few minutes of setting up a Confederate flag, and accompanying sign, at the intersection of Arch Street and Broadway in Milton, Dylan Nicholas received a few dirty looks and a few honks of support from passing motorists.
The sign read “This flag represents treason, racism and losers. Honk if you agree.”
A graduate of the Milton Area High School, Nicholas is a political science major at Susquehanna University. He set up the display Tuesday, July 21, in order to draw attention to the meaning behind the Confederate flag.
“There’s a lot of people who fly it and support it,” Nicholas said. “It’s baffling to me. There’s a lot of people who blindly follow it.”
He said it’s important for people to realize there’s a lengthy history of hatred behind the flag. It was once flown by those opposed to desegregation.
Nicholas decided to set up at the corner of Arch Street and Broadway as he said a lot of traffic passes by the intersection. He hoped to get people to thinking about the symbolism behind the flag.
He’s been concerned recently by noticing an influx of Confederate flags being flown in Milton and surrounding communities.
Nicholas believes the flags are being flown in response to the Black Lives Matter protests, and the general political climate.
He also noted that he’s concerned by the divisiveness which is permeating throughout the United States right now.
“It is concerning,” Nicholas said. “It makes the climate a lot more toxic.”
Due to scheduling conflicts, Nicholas has not yet been able to attend any of the Black Lives Matter related protests organized in the area by the group “If Not Us, Then Who?” He hopes to take part in multiple protests in the coming weeks.
Nicholas noted on Tuesday morning that he planned to have his display in Milton set up through mid afternoon.
