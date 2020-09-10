DANVILLE — Darrell McBride, II, DO has been appointed to the position of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s (GCSOM) regional assistant dean for student affairs at the central campus in Danville.
McBride will also retain his role as attending physician in Geisinger’s Division of Infectious Disease.
In his new role, McBride will provide support for medical student professional identity formation and resources for GCSOM students during the clinical education curriculum years. He will be responsible for direct third- and fourth-year student advising in regard to academics, future residencies and career choice.
He will work in collaboration with the Dr. Mark Olaf, regional associate dean, as well as regional clerkship directors, regional education specialist and the student affairs team. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Case Western University School of Medicine. He completed a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
McBride serves on the HIV Medicine Association’s Ending HIV as an Epidemic working group and is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and in infectious disease by the American Board of Infectious Disease (ABID).
