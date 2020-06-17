LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday which in part affirmed support for the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.
The motion, which passed 2-1, also prevented spending money enforcing laws deemed to be illegal or unconstitutional. It declared Union County a “Second Amendment Dedicated County.”
Republicans Preston Boop, commissioner chair, and Commissioner Jeff Reber voted in favor. Democrat Commissioner Stacy Richards voted against.
Boop said the wording of the resolution was similar to the wording used in a resolution passed by Mifflinburg Borough.
The vote followed a morning work session where Sean Waltman, of New Columbia, offered evidence of support for a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO). The basic text was from Gun Owners of America (GOA).
“The whole purpose of this movement as I understood it was simply to send a message to Harrisburg that we are not going to tolerate you chipping away at our Second Amendment rights,” Boop said. “We want to be out in front of a movement to create new gun laws that take away Second Amendment rights.”
Reber said the distinction between a “dedicated” county and a “sanctuary” county was a way to further indicate the measure was a resolution as opposed to an enforceable ordinance.
“I was thrilled to see the engagement of citizens from throughout the county,” Reber noted. “I think we had 17 speakers, roughly half for and half not in favor of it with tens-of other people on the Zoom call watching the proceedings.”
Richards said the resolution as written appeared to allow individuals to decide whether to obey a duly passed law or not.
“It’s our Constitution, our legislators and our courts should decide our laws,” Richards said. “Anyone who disagrees with these laws can use the court system or the legislature to try to change them. Just deciding we don’t like them, whatever it is, and taking matters into our own hands breeds anarchy and makes us less safe and not more safe.”
The resolution, Richards said, also acted against the oath of office taken by commissioners to uphold the constitution’s authority. Commissioners are similarly required to uphold state laws and executive orders.
The Union County measure cited District of Columbia v. Heller, a Supreme Court decision which upheld firearm possession for traditionally lawful purposes. It also quoted the state constitution and the mandate that the right to bear arms “not be questioned.”
A resolution passed in February by White Deer Township supervisors mentioned the Second Amendment and opposed enactment and enforcement of laws not consistent with the state or federal documents.
“White Deer Township was really weak,” Boop observed after the vote. “It was, as you would guess, written by a Democrat, and not a Republican.”
Waltman and supporters had been circulating the basic text of an SASO among municipalities for months, citing measures being proposed at the time in Virginia considered by some to encroach on Second Amendment stipulations.
About 20 participants at the online work session offered comments. A representative sampling included comments by David Jacobson, of Union Township, who told commissioners an SASO sends a message that the laws which a person may not agree with can be ignored.
Scott Henninger, an East Buffalo township resident, said an SASO was designed to “pause” unconstitutional laws such as a ban on AR-15 model firearms.
Alf Sievers, an ordained deacon of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, noted a history of persecution in the once-Communist country which had left millions of people dead and others with emotional and physical scars.
Seivers said the Boleshevik regime, which became the Russian Communist party, sought to restrict or prohibit private gun ownership. He was also wary of what he saw as well-funded groups gathered to oppose the local measure.
Samantha Pearson, of Lewisburg, said the proposal was redundant and ill-designed.
“It is somewhat nonsensical at the point when it says commissioners won’t expend funds for the purpose of enforcing laws or in this ordinance to be illegal or unconstitutional,” Pearson said. “A law adjudicated to be illegal or unconstitutional is not a law.”
Pearson suggested petitioners take their request to state lawmakers.
Billy Allred, a Union Township supervisor, warned of unconstitutional currents in laws which are passed.
Will Zimmerman called for an SASO-style measure to become county law, as a resolution was like sitting on the fence.
Nick Jacobson, of Union Township, said judicial power lies with the Supreme Court. Commissioners can challenge laws in the court, but not judge laws.
Some participants ran over allotted time for comments while others strayed and did not address commissioners directly, prompting the commissioner chair or the clerk to admonish them.
