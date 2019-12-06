LEWISBURG — An component of Lewisburg’s Late Shoppers Night has been given a additional twist.
The Rock-N-Read-Athon, scheduled from 3 p.m. to midnight tonight in the window at both Barnes and Noble and at Tastecraft along Market Street, will feature talent also seen in RiverStage Community Theatre productions. The event benefits the Donald Heiter Community Center and promotes literacy.
Andrea Tufo, DHCC executive director, said 2019 was the 11th year for the event in which readers read aloud from holiday material or their favorite literature. Their voices are piped onto Market Street as readers bundle up in a rocking chair at Barnes and Noble or sit atop a stool at Tastecraft.
RiverStage Community Theatre partnered with the DHCC to supply readers this year.
“I called RiverStage and asked if they would be interested in doing this. We thought it would be a cool partnership,” Tufo said. “Jove Graham (board president) said they’d sign up for an hour or two. He called back and said he had enough people that they could do four hours.”
Tufo said the RiverStage people uniformly believed in the DHCC’s objectives and had a desire to help. Girls Scouts and other groups have also traditionally helped out and would continue to do so.
Tufo noted that all readers were welcome to participate in the event which promotes literacy and benefits the center. Call 570-524-5000 or email donaldheiter@gmail.com.
Late Shoppers Night, officially from 6 p.m. to midnight in downtown Lewisburg is backed by local merchants and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. It’s been described as a night of food, shopping and fun for family and friends. Store specials, live music and free movies at the Campus Theater were also planned.
Doors will open at 6:30 for a 7 p.m. screening of Dr. Seuss’ How the Stole Christmas and Frost the Snowman at the Campus Theater, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. The performance is sponsored by Threading Love. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for 2 p.m. screening of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas, sponsored by the Purple Platypus.
