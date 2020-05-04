BLOOMSBURG — United in Recovery will hold a digital conference to address a reported rise in overdoses during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Emerging Drug Trends" will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 15 on the Zoom platform. Visit www.cmcuw.org/emerging-drug-trends to register.
Topics covered Regional Drug Trends, presented by Laura A. Hendrick, field intelligence manager for the DEA, Emerging Threats by Rachel Rock, program implementation specialist from PERU, University of Pittsburgh and the Risks of Vaping, presented by Michelle G. Nutter, education/outreach program manager and civil rights outreach specialist. The conference will conclude with questions and answers from noon to 12:30 p.m.
United in Recovery is also hosting virtual events to connect the recovery community and offer mental health support during these unprecedented times. Virtual Trivia is at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, hosted by Quizmaster Kate from Philadelphia. Coffee & Self Care, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays is a safe space to share thoughts, mindfulness techniques, and learn how to cope with the stress of social distancing. To learn more and sign up for these events, go to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.