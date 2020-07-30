SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced revisions to its move-in schedule as part of its ongoing health and safety initiatives.
Susquehanna will begin the semester with 25% of its students in residence halls, then progress to 50% before moving in all of its students. First-year and transfer students will move in as originally planned in mid-August, while returning students will follow in two-week increments. All students will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving to campus.
“We have been watching prudently and planning ardently for the return to campus, as well as learning from the successes and mistakes of others. As much as we want to welcome students back to campus, we want even more so to complete the fall term together, which is why we’ve adjusted the move-in schedule,” said University President Jonathan D. Green.
As outlined in its Return to Campus Fall 2020 Plan, the university has updated procedures to accommodate a residential learning environment during the global health pandemic. Among other safety measures including COVID-19 testing for faculty, staff and students, the plan also prescribes members of the Susquehanna community to maintain a safe physical distance, wear face coverings in classrooms and other public spaces, greatly enhance their health and hygiene practices and, when needed, allow flexibility for remote instruction for faculty and students.
“We are committed to fulfilling our mission to educate students for productive, creative and reflective lives of achievement, leadership and service in a diverse, dynamic and interdependent world. Part of that commitment is to do all we can to keep all members of our community safe and healthy,” Green said.
First-year and transfer students will register for blocks of time to move in between Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 20. Seniors will return Sept. 5 and 6, and all other students will return Sept. 19 and 20. Susquehanna will prorate housing and meal costs based on students’ move-in date.
Classes are scheduled to begin on Susquehanna’s campus Monday, Aug. 24. Returning students — sophomores, juniors and seniors — will attend classes remotely until they arrive on campus.
Susquehanna’s plan for the fall can be found in its entirety at https://www.susqu.edu/coronavirus-update/campus-plan-fall-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.