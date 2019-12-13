LEWISBURG — Union County Children and Youth Services recently held a holiday party for its families at St. John’s UCC, Lewisburg.
Twelve families, including 41 children, attended the afternoon luncheon which was followed by gifts, door prizes, crafts and dessert. Guests were also delighted by a visit from Santa Claus.
Administrator Matthew Ernst, and the department staff, noted with gratitude that the support of more than 40 individuals, commercial businesses and nonprofits made the party possible.
They included Weis Markets, Mancini’s, Lewisburg Freemasons, Dr. Albert Stush, Orchard Pump and Supply, Sons of the American Legion Lewisburg, State Farm Insurance, Albright Footcare, Lawton Insurance, Bing’s Auto LLC, BZ Motors, Service First, New Berlin American Legion, Open Door Gallery, Bull Run Tap House and Country Cupboard.
Other sponsors included, Dunkin of Lewisburg, Skeeter’s BBQ, Bucknell University, Lewisburg YMCA, Dollar General Mifflinburg, CA Reed Party Supply, Elizabeth’s American Bistro, Dr. George Orren, Applebee’s, Giant of Lewisburg, Black Dog Jewelers, Pizza Phi, Perkins, Carriage Corner, Stein’s Flowers, Lewisburg Burger King, Anne and Lester Burnett, Girl Scout Troop 61083, White Deer Run Treatment Center, Purple Platypus, Sweet Frog, Cole’s of Lewisburg, UPS Lewisburg, CVS Mifflinburg, Gable House and the Campus Theatre.
