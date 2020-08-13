MILTON — ASCD, as part of its remote and responsive professional development services, has launched a three-year partnership with the Milton Area School District.
The partnership, which will initially be delivered fully remotely, will see the district's educators receive 120 hours of professional development per year. Professional learning will be led by ASCD authors Carol Tomlinson, Jay McTighe and Kristina Doubet.
A key focus will be building the capacity of teachers, administrators, and instructional coaches to differentiate their instruction and engage their students, whether they are learning remotely or in a classroom.
"Working with ASCD has been a true partnership," Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said. "Their team set a regular schedule to listen and respond to our needs and worked alongside us as we crafted our plan together. I am excited to launch our partnership, which will enhance teaching and learning when our students and educators return to learning this fall and beyond. Our partnership with ASCD demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our educators by providing exceptional resources and support."
