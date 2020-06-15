LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council's Sidewalk Chalk Festival will be held virtually this year.
During July, participants can use sidewalk chalk to create art on their sidewalk or driveway, and upload the photos to the arts council's Facebook page, or Instagram sight using the hashtag #lbgsidewalkchalk2020.
For more information, visit www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
