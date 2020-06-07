Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
As vegetable gardeners we look forward to bringing in an arm full of vegetables. Of these, tomatoes win the prize. Tomatoes may be the nation’s most popular garden vegetable. Whether you grow them in pots, raised beds or in a large garden, you need to be aware of tomato diseases. Some of the most common fungal diseases that infect tomatoes grown in the home garden include early blight, septoria leaf spot and late blight.
Early blight is caused by the fungus Alternaria solani, which is present worldwide wherever tomatoes are grown. Spores can spread in spring via wind or splashing rain. The fungus needs a wet surface to germinate and grow. Low leaves that drip with morning dew provide perfect conditions for early blight. On tomato foliage, early blight first appears as circular irregular black or brown spots on the older leaves. As these lesions enlarge a series of dark concentric rings develop in the center of the spot creating a distinct target pattern to early blight.
Septoria leaf spot is a destructive disease of tomato foliage, where the petioles and stems are affected by the fungus septoria lycopersici, but not the fruit. Infection usually occurs on the lower leaves near the ground, after plants begin to set fruit. Early septoria leaf spot symptoms are usually dark spots; eventually, the center of the spot becomes whitish to tan, sometimes with tiny, dark specks. The fungus is not soil-borne but can overwinter on crop residue from previous crops.
What does all this mean? This is just a way for you to see what you have going on in your garden. Many of these diseases look similar and can be difficult to tell apart. If you stop at the Extension office or a garden store looking for answers, you will be able to give detailed description of what is visible on your plants. Now that you caught your breath, let me give you a few more to think about.
Late blight is a potentially serious disease of potato and tomato, caused by the fungus phytophthora infestans. Late blight is especially damaging during cool, wet weather. The fungus can affect all plant parts. Young leaf lesions are small and appear as dark, water-soaked spots. These leaf spots will quickly enlarge, and a white mold will appear at the margins of the affected area on the lower surface of leaves. Complete defoliation (browning and shriveling of leaves and stems) can occur within 14 days from the first symptoms.
There are products effective against these three fungal diseases. Products containing chlorothalonil or mancozeb are the most effective when used preventively. Suppression is possible with organic biofungicides. There are also several cultural practices that can be used to help reduce tomato disease. The first cultural practice is to remove old plant debris. During the next growing season, overwintering fungal spores are splashed from infested tomato or weed debris in the soil on to newly planted tomatoes restarting the disease cycle. Also, space plants so they do not touch each other, mulch plants and fertilize properly.
Proper sanitation measures can keep spores from infecting the next crop. Crop rotation is another means to help reduce disease in tomato plantings. Each year plant tomatoes in a new location away from areas where tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes or peppers have grown in the past. These vegetables all have similar disease problems. A minimum rotation of three years is considered essential to help reduce populations of soil-borne fungi. Please remember if you are collecting diseased leaf samples for identification purposes, be sure to keep them in a sealed plastic bag so the disease does not spread.
