MILTON — Throughout his 36 years of volunteering with Little League, Greg Brouse has remained focused on one thing — the children taking part in the sport.
“I’m going to miss being around the kids, seeing the parents, the people” said Brouse, who will be retiring Oct. 1 after serving 17 years as Pennsylvania’s District 13 administrator for Little League International.
Brouse, who lives in Milton, first became involved with the sport when his daughter Heather — who is now in her 40s — started playing.
“I was like any other dad, out in the back yard, throwing the ball,” Brouse said.
Eventually, his son Jared also started playing.
However, one day his son was unsure if he wanted to continue playing.
“I said ‘if I coach, will you play?’” Brouse recalled. “He said ‘yea.’”
By taking the coaching position, Brouse went from helping with a Little League team to coaching. Soon, he found himself serving as vice president of Milton Little League.
“I was now spending two days a week mowing the grass (at the field),” he said. “My wife and daughter, we were now managing the concession stand.”
Just days after she was born, Brouse’s granddaughter Kylie was in the concession stand as the family worked.
When he learned the previous district administrator would be leaving the post, Brouse mentioned to someone that he felt he could improve the district by volunteering to serve in the position.
Ever since, he has been serving as an administrator for a district which stretches from Berwick to Lewistown, and from Snyder County to the Warrior Run area.
Currently, there are 15 teams in the district.
“Little League has their guidelines and rules,” Brouse explained. “I oversee the leagues and see they follow the guidelines and rules.”
One of his first moves as a district administrator was to create host sites for tournaments.
Prior to creating host sites, Brouse said games would move from one location to another, based on which teams were winning games in the tournament. Often, it wasn’t known where games would be played the next day until after other games were completed.
Brouse noted that various criteria — such as facilities with electricity, scoreboards, concession stands and lighting — were established in order for a field to serve as a host site.
“I wanted to give kids the best experience,” Brouse said. “Not many kids get to the World Series. Let’s give them the best we can.”
Five years ago, he helped Berwick reach a deal to host Pennsylvania’s Junior Softball Tournament. That deal was recently renewed for another five years.
Throughout his years of involvement with the sport, Brouse has seen numerous top-notch teams and players. He noted there were too many to mention by name.
“Selinsgrove had some good junior baseball teams,” Brouse said. “Berwick always had good junior-senior baseball teams... Milton softball, period, was the elite of the elite.”
In 2006, the Milton girls were crowned the Little League Senior Division World Series Champions after advancing to play in Delaware. The prior two years, they advanced to World Series play in Washington state.
“That was the best baseball, softball, I’ve ever seen played,” Brouse said.
In more recent years, he enjoyed watching his granddaughter Kylie play. Currently, his grandson Hunter is playing.
“Kylie played Little League from the time she was 8,” Brouse said. “She pitched for Milton High School. She set a lot of records.”
Throughout his years of involvement in Little League, Brouse has met many people who have become like family to him.
“I was in Weis years ago, I was walking down the isle, and I heard ‘hey coach,’” he said.
The individual shouting “hey coach” was someone he had coached in Little League. The man introduced Brouse to his son, who was about to start playing.
“I must’ve done something right, that they want to recognize me and say ‘hello,’” Brouse said. “When I coached, it was more than being a coach. I wanted to be a dad to some of these boys.”
Due to the nature of the district administrator position, Brouse hasn’t developed those close relationships with everyone he’s interacted with.
“I’ve had so many skirts with leagues doing things wrong,” he said. “The first thing out of my mouth to (Little League) headquarters is ‘don’t do anything to the kids. Let the kids play.’”
Brouse has strived to make sure the league’s rules and guidelines are followed.
“That upset some people,” he said. “I’ve had other people say ‘Greg, I’m glad you followed up and made sure it was done right.’”
Brouse will be replaced as District 13 administrator by Toby Gearhart, a teacher from the Selinsgrove area who has also served as a district umpire and president of Selinsgrove Little League.
While he is retiring, in order to cut back on his responsibilities, Brouse isn’t stepping away from the sport entirely. He will serve as an assistant district administrator to Gearhart.
