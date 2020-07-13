BETHLEHEM — There will be no fall sports seasons at Bucknell University or any of the Patriot League schools — American, Boston, Colgate, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Lafayette and Loyola.
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the league's council of presidents announced that Patriot League teams will not engage in falls sports. Decisions pertaining to winter and spring sports will be made at a later date. Additionally, the opportunity for conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities.
Because the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are unique in their environments and their missions within higher education, the Council of Presidents agreed that the academies may continue to engage in competitive opportunities as considered appropriate by their respective superintendents.
"The collegiate athletics experience at all Patriot League institutions is valuable to fulfilling our educational and developmental missions, and the league recognizes that any degree of non-competition this fall is deeply disappointing to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. However, the health and safety of our campuses and communities must be our highest priority," the council announced in a release.
