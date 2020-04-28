HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Monday updated its cases of COVID-19 by county and ZIP code.
Northumberland County, 90 positive cases (Sunbury, 40, Milton 15, Shamokin 10, Northumberland 6, northern Northumberland — Muncy — 7)
Montour County, 48 positive cases (Danville 27)
Lycoming County, 57 positive cases (Williamsport 18, Jersey Shore 14, Muncy 7)
Snyder County, 33 positive cases (Selinsgrove 18)
Union County, 31 positive cases (Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 7)
Columbia County, 277 positive cases (Bewrick 153, Bloomsburg 61, Orangeville 30)
Note: ZIP codes do cross county lines in some instances.
Additional information provided by the state showed 54 percent of cases have impacted females versus 45 percent male. More males (85)) have succumbed to the virus than females (741).
Among nursing homes, only Northumberland and Lycoming counties have reported cases, according to the department.
Northumberland County reported one facility affected, with one resident and one staffer affected.
Two facilities in Lycoming County have been affected, with two residents and three staffeers reportedly affected.
