Fleeing suspect apprehended by police

MILTON — Police from multiple agencies responded to Milton Saturday morning after a man with an outstanding warrant allegedly fled on foot from police.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Nestor Rivera, 48, fled after police attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant on terroristic threats charges.
The initial charges were filed as the result of an alleged domestic violence incident which occurred Jan. 17 in the 200 block of Filbert Street.
Zettlemoyer said officers from multiple surrounding departments responded to Milton after Rivera fled as officers attempted to take him into custody Saturday morning along Filbert Street.
“He kept hiding and taking off,” Zettlemoyer said, of Rivera. “He was captured in the area of Mahoning Street and Garfield.”
An additional flight to avoid apprehension charge will be filed against Rivera. Zettlemoyer said he is also wanted on an outstanding probation violation warrant out of New Hampshire.
Rivera is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail.
It was a busy weekend for the Milton Police Department. At 11:52 p.m. Saturday, Zettlemoyer said officers from his department were called to the 200 block of Center Street after receiving reports of shots fired.
As the result of the incident, he said Lamar Mitchell, 27, of Williamsport, will be charged with recklessly endangering another person.
Through the course of their investigation, Zettlemoyer said officers learned Mitchell had allegedly fired the shots along Hepburn Street, utilizing a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun.
Zettlemoyer said shell casings were found on the street.
Charges of loitering and prowling and night and public drunkenness will be filed against Noah Kuba, 23, of New Berlin, as the result of an alleged incident which Zettlemoyer said occurred at 3 a.m. Saturday at a third-floor apartment at 49 1/2 Broadway.
According to Zettlemoyer, police arrived on scene and found Kuba had allegedly attempted to force his way into an apartment.
