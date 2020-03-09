MILTON — The new owner of a storied Milton-area business plans to maintain its rich history while building toward the future.
Alicia Hoffman, of Milton, said she recently purchased the Arrowhead Restaurant from Annie Hackenberg, who had operated the business since her spouse Patty Hackenberg died following a battle with cancer in October 2015.
“We are going to maintain Patty’s legacy,” Hoffman said. “She was a very outgoing person. When everyone comes in, I want them to have that same or better experience.”
Patty started working at the Arrowhead as a teenager in 1964 and became the sole owner of the business in 2009. She had purchased it from Jim and Edna Schell, who assumed ownership of the Arrowhead in 1962.
Hoffman has a background in the hospitality business.
“I’ve always been in the food (industry) since I was a teenager,” she said. “I helped out here (at the Arrowhead) for the past year and a half. I got to learn the customers and the business.
“I loved the customers, loved the atmosphere.”
While she grew up in New Jersey, Hoffman would often visit the Arrowhead as a teenager as her mother lived in Milton.
The business reopened March 2 under Hoffman’s ownership after closing in November. She plans to keep the restaurant opened 12 months per year.
“We’re keeping things the same and adding a few special items (to the menu),” Hoffman said.
The Arrowhead’s famed pigs in a blanket will still be available, along chicken potpie on Fridays.
New menu items include a gyro sandwich, buttermilk fired chicken dinner, homemade crab crakes and a gourmet burger with endless fries.
“In about a month, we will introduce a buffet on Sundays,” Hoffman said.
Items on the buffet will include fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, roast beef, soups, and macaroni and potato salad.
The business has also extended its hours beyond the previous hours of operation. The Arrowhead Restaurant is open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
“The first day, right at 5:30, we had customers,” Hoffman said. “They were very happy. They said ‘thank you for opening so early.’”
Hoffman has also received a warm reception from customers who have patronized the business since she assumed ownership.
“Everyone is happy,” she said. “Everyone is saying ‘thank you for opening back up again.’”
The business has 17 employees, some of whom have worked at the Arrowhead for more than 20 years.
