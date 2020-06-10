Northumberland, Union and Columbia counties will transition Friday into Gov. Tom Wolf’s Green Phase for reopening the economy. Lycoming, Montour and Snyder counties transitioned last week and businesses there are currently in the Green Phase.
So what does that mean for local businesses, and residents?
Quite a bit.
You can once again get a haircut, dine in at a local restaurant, see a movie, visit the gym and take advantage of expanded entertainment options — all with restrictions of course. The size of gatherings can increase as well.
Going green does not mean go full bore, though. Local businesses will have to make adjustments and adhere to CDC and Pa. Department of Health guidelines.
Gyms
The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA — while rather active throughout the COVID-related shutdown — will further open its doors to people throughout the valley. Facilities in Sunbury, Milton and Mifflinburg will open to offer members access to workout equipment the gym and in Milton, the pool. Its Lewisburg location is currently operational.
“From the time we closed, this has been a planning process,” said YMCA Executive Director Bonnie McDowell. “Our leadership team has been on phone calls in Zoom meetings with Ys locally and across the country. We’ve all worked toward a safe reopening and what it looks like. The health and safety of our members, staff and volunteers is our number-one priority.”
Beginning Monday, Y facilities will offer members a chance to use exercise equipment, the gyms and the pool for visitors to Milton. In two weeks, plans are to resume some fitness programs, McDowell noted. Special times have been set aside for seniors and at-risk persons. In Milton and Sunbury, hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with 2 to 3 p.m. set aside for seniors and those at risk. Weekend hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For the Lewisburg Y at Miller Center, hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Mifflinburg hours will be 6:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Y staff will wear masks, McDowell said, and be subjected to routine temperature checks. Routine cleaning will be carried out throughout the day. Equipment will be spaced to foster social distancing.
“Our members have been awesome throughout this process,” said McDowell “They’ve continued to support us throughout this and because of that, we’re able to open our doors again.”
The Milton YMCA’s Summer Food Program, which has served children in the Milton and Shikellamy school districts throughout the COVID pandemic, recently added service to include children in Lewisburg. The Y’s childcare program restarted with the announcement area counties moved into the Yellow Phase nearly two weeks ago.
Hair salons/barbers
Tracy Bruno, owner of Outer Image Salon, Milton, noted how difficult the last 12 1/2 weeks have been. As secretary of the state Board of Cosmetology, she’s heard from fellow business owners who’ve suffered through the mandatory shutdown.
But on Friday, she will open her doors to a long list of clients ready to once again have their hair done. And, she’ll open early, too.
“We’re opening at 5:30 (a.m.),” said Bruno. “I’m helping get clients in that have waited patiently. Everything has to be by appointment — no walk-ins.”
Bruno noted that her business has long employed many of the practices which will now be required, especially the sanitization of equipment, chairs and more.
“We’ve already been doing what we were going to have to do,” she said. “We want clients to feel safe, and comfortable that they are getting the service they paid for. We will have hand sanitizer everywhere. Sanitization is number one, and always has been in this business.”
Fortunate to have plenty of space, Bruno said additional time and effort distancing equipment and stations will provide an additional layer of security for clients.
“We’re lucky to have the space to do that,” she said. “I know some aren’t that lucky.”
While the pandemic has presented more than its fair share of obstacles for small, local businesses, more adversity awaits even as so many plan to re-open, Bruno noted.
“Running out of product is going to be an issue, especially for the businesses that order only what they need,” she said.
From disposable capes and sanitization supplies to thermometers, small businesses are finding that many items are on back order.
“It was very eye-opening,” Bruno said of the pandemic shutdown.
Local guidance
Another organization that has remained active throughout the pandemic is the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau (SRVVB). Executive Director Andrew Miller and staff have provided regular updates for businesses and members through its social media accounts and website.
“The big celebration is simply by going green — businesses can begin to capture consumer visitation and spending,” said Miller. “We are beyond thrilled for our businesses and communities to be back open for business and are encouraging all of our residents to be backyard tourists and be ‘SRV (Susquehanna River Valley) Strong’ by being good neighbors and community stakeholders who will get out, spend money and support these businesses that need our support so much.”
The SRVVB will host a Backyard Tourist promotion beginning in July and running through Sept. 30, encouraging residents to visit local businesses and attractions. A Susquehanna River Valley Summer Shopping Pass. More information will be detailed in The Standard-Journal, and on the SRVVB website, www.visitcentralpa.org.
In the green phase, capacity at restaurants and entertainment venues will be restricted. Large gatherings are capped at 250 and restaurants and bars can operate at 50% capacity.
Northumberland, Union, Montour, Lycoming and Snyder counties moved to the Yellow Phase on May 8. Montour and Snyder counties moved to the Green Phase on June 5.
A summary of the Green Phase is outlined below, as stated by the office of the governor.
Green Phase
Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions
• Continued telework strongly encouraged
• Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements
• All businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the Yellow Phase may increase to 75% occupancy
• Child care may open complying with guidance
• Congregate care restrictions in place
• Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities
• Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance
Social Restrictions
• Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited
• Restaurants and bars open at 50% occupancy
• Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only
• Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged
• All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy
• Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols
• All businesses must follow CDC and DOH guidance for social distancing and cleaning
• Monitor public health indicators, adjust orders and restrictions as necessary
