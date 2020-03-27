ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has already suspended service terminations for non-payment and waived late fees until further notice, and has announced a host of programs available to help income-eligible customers during the pandemic and beyond.
“The financial impact of this health crisis is significant for some customers,” said Lori Mueller, PPL’s vice president of customer services. “For a family who’s struggling because of job loss or other pandemic-related issues, utility bill assistance can help make a difference. We want our customers to know about the programs that are available and how they can apply for that help.”
Programs include:
• OnTrack: A payment plan that offers debt forgiveness and a lower fixed monthly payment to customers who qualify.
• LIHEAP: A federal program that provides cash and crisis grants to eligible customers.
• Budget Billing: Averages a customer’s electric use over the entire year and then smooths out bills so it's more predictable.
• Payment Arrangements: Customers who qualify can set up flexible payment arrangements that work for them.
• Bill due date: Customers can pick the monthly due date of their bill to better fit with their income schedule.
Operation HELP is also available for qualifying customers. It’s a PPL Electric Utilities fund that offers grants to help customers pay their energy bills, including their electric bill. The program is funded by donations from customers, PPL and its employees.
The PPL Foundation recently donated $500,000 to Operation HELP to support customers dealing with temporary hardships as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
