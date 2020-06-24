HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that there are 495 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 83,191.
There are 6,515 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 54 new deaths.
Locally, two new cases were reported in Lycoming County and one in Northumberland County. No other local counties reported new cases. Two new deaths were reported locally, one in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County.
There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 608,217 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,394 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,103 cases among employees, for a total of 20,497 at 671 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Of total deaths, 4,467 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,303 of total cases are in health care workers.
