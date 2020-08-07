MIFFLINBURG — “Black Lives Matter” signs were taken from the front of a residence in Mifflinburg in recent days and police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the alleged thieves.
Mifflinburg police said the thefts occurred around 2:12 a.m. July 23 and 12:05 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Market Street. The signs belonged to William Flack, 62, of Mifflinburg, police noted.
During the July 23 incident, police said a suspect vehicle, possibly a Ford Mustang, was traveling east when a passenger leaned out the window and took a sign. The vehicle then continued eastbound. Police said the vehicle appears to have a loud exhaust.
During the Aug. 5 incident, police said the suspect vehicle appears to a four-door sedan. A suspect allegedly exited the vehicle, took the sign, then fled west on Market Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-966-1027.
