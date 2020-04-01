WATSONTOWN — A 24-year-old Watsontown man was jailed on charges related to an alleged domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Brian S. Lebarron was charged with felony counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest following an alleged incident at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday along East Eighth Street, Watsontown.
Watsontown police responded to a reported domestic assault and noted Lebarron choked and threatened to kill a victim. Lebarron allegedly resisted arrest, requiring police to use force, including deployment of a taser.
Lebarron was jailed in Northumberland County pending arraignment, police noted.
