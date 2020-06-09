LEWISBURG — Clair Moyer, Glenpool Club president, Lisa Boden, club secretary, and other members have spent days preparing the pool for a Friday opening.
All have done work on the deck, steam-cleaned virtually everything and had some nice donations of plants for the grounds. There is no water in pool yet. Moyer said it takes about a day to fill it up, a process which should start Wednesday.
Moyer added that the Glenpool Club, at River Road and Route 15, East Buffalo Township, was private but open to all who cared to join. He sought to dispel any myth to the contrary.
Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there is no evidence of coronavirus transmission through pool use, Moyer said there would be new procedures in view of the need for extra-safe operations during the pandemic. Members will required to sign a waiver and be aware of the new procedures for the 2020 season.
Boden said finding information about how to run a pool in amid coronavirus mitigation was a challenge.
“The CDC does have recommendations,” Boden said. “But it was really challenging to find something from the state of (Pennsylvania).”
Members have offered positive feedback on new procedures.
“We’re taking some of our normal amenities away at first to see how it goes,” Boden said. “We usually sell snacks, we are not going to do that at the beginning.”
Among the other restrictions, there will be no grills, free ice pops or showers. Guests, in-town or out-of-town, will not be permitted. Visit www.glenpoolclub.org for a complete list.
Moyer and Boden said additional tables will be on the grounds and a new gate will be put in the fence so that people will be more able to spread out in view of social distancing requirements.
“Everybody seems like they are really willing to make it happen,” Boden said. “They are very excited that the pool is opening again.”
Boden added many new members were interested in lap swim. Lap swim membership was available for people who want to swim at non-peak hours. She said they would also open at 8 a.m. this year, with lane lines ready for the fitness swimmers.
The Glenpool Club is one of few pool options available for awhile as some municipal and other private pools have not announced plans for the season.
