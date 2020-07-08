MILTON — The Milton Area School District is continuing to develop its state-required Health and Safety Plan in order to set the guidelines for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan issued a letter Wednesday afternoon highlighting the district’s efforts to prepare for the upcoming school year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While the number of confirmed cases are lower within our district boundaries compared to other locations in Pennsylvania, we want to ensure that those numbers stay low and do not rise due to the reopening of schools,” Keegan wrote. “Our plan is being developed based on advice received from local medical professionals… as well as mandates set forth by PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education) and the state government.”
She said the plan will remain flexible.
“We have been working collaboratively with regional superintendents, the CSIU and our local pandemic planning team comprised of stakeholders representing parents, businesses, faculty, support staff and administration,” Keegan wrote. “Our hope is that all of our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our school community and region will allow our students and staff to resume in-person learning.”
She said families and students should continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state guidelines as they are issued.
“We recognize that not all of the protocols are favorable,” Keegan wrote. “However, our district is committed to providing a high-quality education in an environment designed to keep all of our students and staff safe and healthy.”
She said the board must approve the district’s Health and Safety Plan once it is complete.
“More information will be provided in the upcoming weeks,” Keegan wrote. “With the rapid change in information, we remain fluid in our planning process.”
