Geisinger CEO projects COVID-19 to linger into the summer

DANVILLE — Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu believes the COVID-19 pandemic could linger deep into the summer months across the health system’s coverage area.
“This will be with us well into June, July and perhaps even August,” Ryu said, during a Friday press conference.
“The northeast area, Luzrene and Lackawanna counties, is where we observed the deepest and most substantial climb in the degree of cases,” he said. “For the last week, we have seen early evidence there may be some flattening.”
As of Friday, 1,921 cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Luzerne County and 735 cases in Lackawanna County. Sixty-two people have died from the virus in Luzerne County and 61 in Lackawanna.
In the Central Susquehanna Valley, the following numbers were reported: Columbia County, 252 cases, seven deaths; Lycoming County, 48 cases; Montour County, 47 cases; Northumberland County, 84 cases; Snyder County, 31 cases, one death; and Union County, 31 cases.
Ryu said when cases plateau in the northeastern portion of the state, the remainder of Geisinger’s coverage area will follow behind by a three- or four-week period.
“It won’t end by July or August,” he said, of COVID-19. “When we talk about the July or August timeframe, we mean the peak... You don’t go to the peak and then it goes to zero.”
Ryu said it’s too early to tell if COVID-19 will make a full-blown comeback in the fall.
“We don’t think COVID will ever disappear,” he said. “There’s a really real possibility it is going to persist, in some way, until we have a meaningful vaccine.”
Ryu also noted that it’s possible COVID-19 will also be present when the next flu season begins. With that in mind, he said it’s important for everyone to receive a flu vaccination.
“When you have COVID and the regular flu (simultaneously), your outcomes are substantially less,” he said.
To date, Ryu said Geisinger has tested approximately 11,000 people for COVID-19. Of those, 15% have tested positive for the virus.
Of the 15% to test positive, Ryu said approximately 15% of those have been hospitalized.
According to Ryu, of the approximately 300 who have been hospitalized in its system due to the virus, just over 100 remain in the hospital.
“That means a lot of people have recovered, they’ve been discharged from the hospital,” he said.
By contrast, 40 Geisinger patients have died of COVID-19, Ryu said.
Of Geisinger’s 27,000 employees in Pennsylvania, Ryu said just over 100 have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have had four of our employees hospitalized,” he said, adding that all have since recovered.
From the federal CARES Act, Ryu said Geisinger has received $53 million. He expressed thanks for that funding. However, he said Geisinger will still be experiencing a shortfall due to the virus.
“About a month ago, we did our early estimates on what would our financial impact be on Geisinger,” he said.
Ryu said those estimates came back at a negative $100 million on the health system.
Also during the conference, Ryu expressed reservations about the potential for antibody testing for COVID-19.
“It’s an emerging technology,” he said. “The testing is still, from an accuracy standpoint, not quite where we’d want it to be.”
Ryu also noted that a team has been working on a plan to reincorporate elective procedures at Geisinger.
He said elective surgeries will likely be reinstated on a rolling level, based on surgery types.
“At the end of the day, we are balancing the clinical needs versus the reality of some of these cases will need beds or ventilators or blood,” Ryu said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.