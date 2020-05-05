DANVILLE — Timothy S. Karr, president and CEO of Villager Realty, recently announced the real estate company’s Agent of the Quarter and Hero of the Quarter Awards for the first quarter of 2020.
Tiffany Price, of the Danville office, was named Agent of the Quarter.
The other nominees were Jessica Herman of Northumberland and Sabra Karr of Lewisburg.
June Campbell, from the Northumberland office was selected to receive the company Hero of the Quarter Award.
Also nominated for the Hero award was Trish Ruth of Danville and Rosemary Kling of Lewisburg.
