WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC welcomed Rena Stewart, M.D., orthopaedic trauma surgeon, to the Musculoskeletal Services team in the Susquehanna region.
Stewart received her medical degree from University of Calgary, Alberta. She completed her residency in orthopaedic surgery at University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, as well as fellowships in orthopaedic trauma at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn., and orthopaedic trauma and research at U.C. Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, Calif.
Stewart is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.
Stewart will see patients at SH Orthopaedics, 1705 Warren Ave., Williamsport.
