WATSONTOWN — A new officer will be joining the ranks of the Watsontown Police Department.
During a council work session held Monday in the Watsontown Memorial Park, Chief Rod Witherite said council approved hiring Geoff Noviello as a new member of the Watsontown Police Department, beginning Sept. 1.
According to Witherite, Noviello was working part-time as an officer for both the Watsontown and Milton police departments.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said Noviello will be paid $23.76 per hour. He will have a six-month probationary period, which can be extended to one year at the discretion of the police chief.
Witherite said Noviello will be replacing Lt. Rick Faux, who will be retiring Sept. 11. Officer Chris Snyder will be promoted to the rank of acting lieutenant, effective Sept. 4.
Also during Monday's meeting, Jarrett informed council members that the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) will be completing a small sewer upgrade project this fall along South Main Street in the borough.
