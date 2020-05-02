PITTSTON — VIA Public Media is expanding its Learn at Home weekday television schedule to present six hours of programs that can provide learn-at-home opportunities for students as well as include on air lessons from educators and Intermediate Unit school districts from across WVIA TV’s 22 county viewing area.
These changes include the addition of programs airing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. which have curriculum and additional resources that parents and educators can use for students in grades PreK-3. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., VIA will continue to air curriculum-based programming geared toward students in grades four and up.
In addition to the expansion of on-air programming WVIA is partnering with regional Intermediate Units — including BlaST IU, CSIU, LIU, NEIU and Colonial IU — to provide on-air lessons from educators throughout the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. time block.
