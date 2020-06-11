LEWISBURG — With demonstrations critical of law enforcement tactics happening almost daily, the head of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) responded Wednesday to questions received.
Paul Yost, BVRPD chief, distributed a list of the most frequently asked questions to police commission members along with answers. The questions posed were samples from form letters sent to the department.
Questions included whether there was a ban on the use of choke or strangleholds on suspects. The letters similarly asked if there was a limit to the types of force which may be used to respond to specific types of resistance.
The chief’s replies referred to the department’s Use of Force, Response to Resistance Policy, which bans strangleholds and defines the type of force or weapons which may be used according to specific types of resistance. The same policy restricts officers from using their weapons against moving vehicles.
The department also requires officers to deescalate potentially volatile situations before using any kind of force or making an arrest. If excessive force is used, a code of conduct requires officers to intervene. Reprimand or dismissal would be in proportion to the severity of the incident.
Citizens also wrote to ask whether police were on foot patrol and if they have bias training. The reply affirmed that they spend time downtown on foot patrol, and that racial bias training is given as well as guidelines for interaction with individuals of variety of gender identities.
Yost noted a demonstration was expected Saturday afternoon at Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. Whether department members would symbolically express any solidarity with the demonstrators would depend on what they find that day.
“I was concerned about some of the protest signage. It’s not all just about Black Lives Matter and some other things,” Yost said. “There were some anti-police logos out there as well. I don’t expect myself or my officers to align themselves with that type of activity.”
Yost said his main plan would be to allow the event to happen peacefully.
“We are there to protect the community and protect the rights of people protesting,” he concluded.
Jordi Comas, BVRPD commissioner from Lewisburg, believed the weekend demonstration was organized by a local If Not Us, Then Who? group.
Yost was saddened by the cancelation of National Night Out, an annual night of good will involving law enforcement, community agencies, emergency personnel and the public. The national organization behind the event has strongly recommended it be postponed from the traditional first Tuesday in August to the first Tuesday in October.
“It takes a lot of planning and we are already into June,” Yost said. “It would be tough to have that participation. We didn’t know where we would stand at that time in August.”
Uncertainties about the spread of coronavirus were part of the decision as well as the likelihood that sponsorship would be hard to come by this year.
