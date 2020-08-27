LEWISBURG — The former co-owner of a Lewisburg eatery has been charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl while she was employed at the restaurant in 2015 and 2016.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Atanasio Reyes, 45, of 2006 W. Market St., Lewisburg, with felony indecent assault and corruption of minors, and misdemeanor counts of stalking and indecent assault. The alleged incident took place July 1, 2014 and July 8.
Reyes allegedly began by placing his hand on the victim's thigh, moving it up her leg to her genitals. Reyes allegedly assaulted the girl through her clothing.
The girl told police she feared she would lose her job, which would cause financial hardship for her family were she to make the allegations public.
As the alleged assaults continued, Reyes asked the girl to perform oral sex, which she refused, police reported. The alleged assaults, which included Reyes pulling the girls shirt down and forcible kissing, continued on a near-daily basis, police noted.
Once the girl left the establishment due to a medical condition, Reyes allegedly began stalking her. The family eventually moved out of state, then returned, at which time the stalking began again.
Police said a protection-from-abuse order was filed.
