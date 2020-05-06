TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District has announced plans to hold a drive-thru graduation celebration.
The celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the football field. Specific details about the celebration will be announced in the near future.
A mid-summer prom has tentatively been scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at the Scottish Rite in Williamsport. In announcing the prom, it was noted that the event will be held if permitted by local and state officials.
The district has also scheduled the drop-off of Chrombooks for seniors and pickup of any materials which may still be in the school building. That will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 28, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, in front of the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.