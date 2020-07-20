HARRISBURG — As COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth surpassed 100,000 over the weekend, an additional 14 confirmed cases were reported Monday across six local counties, based on data provided by the Department of Health.
Statewide, cases rose by 711, bringing the statewide total to 101,738. Allegheny County reported an increase of 172 cases, the state noted.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered, state officials noted
There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three new deaths reported. No new local deaths were reported Monday. Northumberland County reported an additional death over the weekend.
Local confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 331 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 249 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 408 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 102 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 77 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 69 cases (2 deaths)
