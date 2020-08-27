DANVILLE — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded a Rural Development grant to Lloyd Zimmerman and Sons Farm of Danville.
A grant in the amount of $60,000 will go toward the installation of solar panels on the roofs of the dairy barns.
“I am thrilled that the USDA is taking proactive steps to help our local farmers create energy-efficient solutions," Keller said. "I applaud the USDA for supporting our farmers and helping to implement an all-of-the-above approach to meet the energy needs of our agricultural producers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.