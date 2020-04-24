TURBOTVILLE — Two Warrior Run School District teachers are taking part in an effort which has thus far created more than 20,000 masks and mask parts for health care workers in four different states.
Joel Ryder, a high school art teacher, and Michael Freeborn, an elementary science, technology, engineering and math teacher, have been using the school district’s 3D printers to produce the mask parts from their homes.
“Jeff Kay at the CSIU (Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit) reached out to (Warrior Run Superintendent Dr.) Alan (Hack) and other schools in the IU to start production on parts for masks, face shields, things like that,” Ryder said. “Alan reached out to teachers in the district who had 3D printers.”
Since access to school buildings is limited during the statewide stay-at-home order, Ryder was permitted to take his classroom 3D printer home in order to assist with producing the mask parts.
Freeborn was also eager to take part on the project.
“I thought this was a fantastic idea and wanted to help any way we could,” he said. “(Hack) allowed me to take a 3D printer home (from school) and I have printed about 115 frames.”
Some of those, Freeborn said, were delivered to Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville.
According to Ryder, the production begins when a provided file outlining the mask parts to be made on the 3D printer is uploaded to the printer.
“I didn’t have to do any design work with it,” Ryder said. “There is some time involved with this.”
After one piece is finished printing, Ryder must remove it from the printer and peel it from a print plate.
Recently, the design for the items being printed was changed.
“The first version we were (printing) took about one hour and 45 minutes,” Ryder said. “This new version takes about two-and-a-half hours to print.”
Previously, Ryder turned in 60 pieces which were created using his printer.
“This week, I’ve got about another 50 or so made,” he said. “The new design takes a little longer.”
Ryder is glad to have the opportunity to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s neat to be able to do something to help out while we’re kind of pent-up at home,” he said.
Hack said the mask parts made by Freeborn and Ryder have been delivered either to CSIU for distribution or to the local medical community.
“Joel and Michael stepped up to the challenge and immediately went to work producing the pieces,” Hack said. “In a time like this, we are grateful for staff members who have found ways to make contributions to our school and local community with the hope that a difference might be made in the fight against COVID-19.”
Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU’s director of Community Outreach, said the Warrior Run, Milton, Central Columbia, Midd West, Berwick and Shikellamy school districts, along with Columbia-Montour Vo Tech, SUN Area Technical Institute and CSIU’s Northern Secure Treatment program are involved in making the mask parts using 3D printers. Local residents Tim Keeley and Ian Snyder have also assisted with the process.
“The CSIU is affiliated with a group titled Technology Advantage Incorporated (TAI),” Boerckel explained. “The president of the board of the organization is Angela Motto, who has connections to the medical world through her family.”
She said Motto suggested TAI become involved in the production of the items.
Geoff Craven, a retired CSIU technology specialist, also sits on the TAI board. He reached out to Kay to coordinate utilizing school district’s 3D printers to make the mask parts.
“Most of the masks and ear protectors (being made) are delivered to Sandy Green, who is leading the charge for an organization called Central PA HealthWorkers PPE,” Boerckel said.
Other entities to receive the mask parts include Geisinger Health System, Evangelical Community Hospital, Brookpark Family Practice of Lewisburg, Berwick Hospice and Retirement Village, Berwick Hospital, Danville Post Office, Hazleton Hospital, Bloomsburg CVS Pharmacy, Bayda Nursing, Susquehanna Valley Medical, Nippenose Valley Village Nursing Home, UPMC Lititz, Sheetz of Selinsgrove, the office of Dr. Dave Bodmer in Selinsgrove, Northern Navajo Medical Center in New Mexico, Guthrie Health Systems in Pennsylvania and New York, and Capital Health Systems in New Jersey.
Boerckel said more than 20,000 transparency sheets from across the state have been donated to CSIU to be used in the process of printing the mask parts.
