Marino resignation set up chain of events
LEWISBURG — Two weeks after the January swearing-in of the 116th Congress, Rep. Tom Marino announced he would step away from the 12th Congressional District.
Marino, a Republican, had won a fifth term the previous November and said he was to take a job in the private sector. Marino later cited health reasons contributed to his decision.
Marino had been considered for the post of White House Office of National Drug Control Policy in 2017, but withdrew his name amid reports which concluded he supported policies which hindered narcotics enforcement efforts.
A special election was set for May 21, the date for the spring primary, to settle who would fill the unexpired term.
Rep. Fred Keller, who had been serving the 85th District in the State House, was among several Republicans who ran.
“My conservative record in the state legislature and my career in business makes me well-suited to represent the people of the 12th District in Congress,” Keller said at the time. “I’ve got some work to do to consider it right now.”
Keller received the Republican nomination through a conferee process. He defeated Democrat Marc Friedenberg, a Penn State University professor, with 68% of the vote in May 21 balloting. Friedenberg had challenged Marino in 2016 mid-term election.
Keller’s departure from the State House left an open seat for the district which covers a major portion of Union and Snyder Counties. A special election was announced for Aug. 20 as conferees of both major parties selected respective candidates.
David Rowe, a business owner and East Buffalo Township supervisor, emerged as the Republican nominee while Jennifer Rager-Kay was picked by Democrats. Rowe defeated Rager-Kay, a Selinsgrove-area physician, with 63% of the vote.
Both the Congressional and State House terms expire in January 2021. The Congressional post pays $174,000, while the State House position pays $87,180 annually.
Trump on the stump for Keller
MONTOURSVILLE — The 45th president of the United States flew into Montoursville on the eve of a special election in order to make an endorsement.
Donald J. Trump arrived at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville in full campaign mode and endorsed Republican Fred Keller. The GOP candidate defeated Democrat Marc Friedenberg, a Penn State University professor, to fill a spot vacated by incumbent Tom Marino.
A crowd estimated at 10,000 cheered for the president
Trump’s appearance was also a time to recite items which will loom large in the president’s campaign for a second term. Trump did so while jumping from topic to topic, a style many observers have come to expect.
Trump recounted employment reports which he said exceeded expectations.
His attention also turned to the press gathered on risers in the back of the airfield hangar, noting both the large number of reporters and implying that employment progress would not have been reported accurately.
“That’s a lot of people,” Trump said. “It looks like the Academy Awards used to look like, before they decided to go political against us.”
Trump’s offered a hearty endorsement of Keller, but not before mentioning the opponent.
“The Democrat running for the seat is a radical socialist,” Trump said. “The Democrat candidate wants to open the borders.”
The proceedings began about two hours before the main event.
Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) led the Pledge of Allegiance and Aaron Kelly, an America’s Got Talent contestant, sang the National Anthem.
Introductory speakers included former congressmen Marino and Lou Barletta. Early supporters of the president, they recalled that Trump won all 67 counties in the commonwealth in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.
Donald Trump Jr., businessman and former reality show personality, followed with credit for Barletta and Marino, noting they were supporters when it was not popular.
LASD superintendent resigns
LEWISBURG — Dr. Steven C. Skalka, superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District, announced in late September that the current school year would be his last with the district.
The decision, approved at a board meeting by school directors in a personnel report, will be effective Tuesday, June 30.
Skalka cited family matters and said it would be best if he was closer to those responsibilities. He noted he would provide the best possible service to the district in the interim.
“We have a lot of work to do,” he said in a telephone interview. “I will continue to do that work to the best of my ability with the help and support of a lot of very talented people.”
Skalka said his letter of resignation to the board was presented with ample time for a search for the most qualified candidate.
Skalka succeeded Dr. Mark DiRocco and was superintendent of East China (Mich.) Schools prior to starting locally in July 2017. A three-year contract paying $150,000 per year was set to expire in 2020.
Young people’s climate rally draws crowd
LEWISBURG — Young and old alike were part of the rally and march in September.
Roughly 400 participants went from Bucknell University to Hufnagle Park, in a march promoted as the Lewisburg Climate Strike. It was organized by Green New Deal Lewisburg and the Climate Reality Project and held in solidarity with youth rallies nationwide.
There were speeches at the park, many decrying the use of fossil fuels and others critical of what speakers saw as greed behind their extraction and sale. Signs called for change at the political level.
High school students appeared as well as Bucknell University students.
“We left school at about 11 a.m.,” said Catie Jacobson, a Lewisburg Area High School student. “We’ll go back after this.”
Jacobson said educational absence slips granted students the permission needed to attend.
Liv Manner, an LAHS student, addressed the crowd and said the issue was important enough to leave school. She attributed her participation to an eye-opening moment during a group hiking trip.
“It was a truly revolutionary moment,” she said. “We felt truly grounded with the planet.”
Jazmin Garza, an LAHS student, told the gathering she had always been passionate about the environment but never thought she had a voice. She credited Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, called “the soul of the climate crisis protest,” for inspiring her.
Thunberg protested outside Swedish parliament buildings over a year ago, holding legislators accountable for inaction. Garza said she discovered the young activist via an online video.
Mayor Judy Wagner offered a proclamation, previewed at the borough council meeting on Tuesday, which called on Lewisburg citizens to address climate change and borough council to adopt a Climate Action Resolution.
Consultant recommends ban on downtown truck traffic
LEWISBURG — The idea of a ban on most commercial truck traffic through downtown Lewisburg was met with applause in October.
The occasion was the presentation of results of a study, prompted by an influx of commercial trucking. Traffic noise, vibration, congestion and its effects on business, public safety and the quality of life had been cited as detrimental to downtown and measured accordingly.
The $85,000 study, paid largely through private funding, was under contract with Traffic Planning and Design, a Pottstown-based consultant. Project Managers Ben Guthrie and Christopher Lincoln outlined their findings in a 90-minute presentation before roughly 200 people at the Campus Theatre.
Guthrie suggested the borough also ban large truck traffic, with some exceptions, on side streets.
“Based on the width, the character, the size, the characteristics of these streets and the high pedestrian volumes, we don’t feel the truck traffic can be appropriately accommodated within the historic district,” he said. “We do recommend that exceptions be made for local, state and federal government vehicles and for local deliveries and emergency services.”
Traffic signal timing, streetscape enhancements and additional “bump out” intersections were also recommended.
“(They) remind drivers that there is a narrow street with frequent pedestrian crossings, reduce the crossing distance and improve sight distance for those pedestrians,” Guthrie noted.
Guthrie added that the borough review existing ordinances, such as a brake retarder ordinance, as well as noise ordinances as to whether they are consistent with borough goals. A recommendation of a 20 mph speed limit, due to pedestrian frequency and limited sight distances, also drew applause.
The report was the result of public meetings, data collection, comment forms and surveys. Much of the traffic volume portions of the study was done in April.
Kim Wheeler, Lewisburg Borough special projects coordinator and grants manager, said the full study was being reviewed by council as well as the Steering and Advisory Committee.
Questions included whether Lewisburg had the authority to ban truck traffic. Lincoln recommended the borough formally follow the process as outlined by PennDOT.
Charles North, Market Street innkeeper, asked whether the long-term rebuild of a bridge on Route 45 across the river in Northumberland County had an effect on traffic volume.
A left turn limit during peak hours was also recommended by an audience member. Extensive data was posted on the borough website following acceptance by council.
Mifflinburg police chief moves on
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg’s chief of police accepted a position in August as chief of police in Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Fred Dyroff III was approved by Mahoning Township supervisors for the job which will pay $87,000 annually. He had been Mifflinburg chief since retiring from a Pennsylvania State Police career which concluded in the bureau of forensic services.
“I think working in Mifflinburg was a great transition from state police to municipal policing,” Dyroff said. “Mifflinburg is a great borough with a great council. They mayor has been fantastic.”
Dyroff saw upgrades to equipment, uniforms, vehicles and firearms as positive changes made during his tenure.
“We made some good policy decisions here, how we handle certain reporting requirements,” Dyroff said. “We cleaned up the evidence room. In the last two-and-a-half years we’ve come a long way. Not that the department was in a bad way when I got here, but I thing we’ve made some positive changes.”
He concluded the department is in a good position for the next chief. Mayor David Cooney said the department is being run by an officer in charge.
Two men died in massive I-80 pile-up
NEW COLUMBIA — One day after a crash which involved dozens of vehicles, state police released the names of the two men killed in the pile-up.
Edward Posavec, 53, of Hatfield, and Marek Szczepanczyk, 58, of Sterling Heights, Mich. both died in the crash reported at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 near mile marker 204. Both were operators of westbound vehicles.
Szczepanczyk was pronounced dead at the scene in White Deer Township by the Union County coroner. Posavec was pronounced dead by Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Initial estimates were that about 20 vehicles were involved, but that figure was revised by PSP. Limited visibility and hazardous roadway conditions due to a snow squall were among factors figuring in the crash.
About 30 operators or passengers were injured, troopers added, with many taken to Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger Medical Center (GMC).
Of the 30 injured, four were transferred from Evangelical to other facilities for a higher level of care. One patient was admitted while 34 were treated and discharged according to Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager.
Joe Stender, GMC spokesperson, said that three people were hospitalized in Danville.
