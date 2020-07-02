Chief: Troopers who were at protest test negative for COVID-19

WATSONTOWN — Four Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were at a protest Sunday, June 28, in Watsontown have thus far tested negative for COVID-19, according to Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite.
Witherite said he initially received a phone call Wednesday, July 1, from a local law enforcement official who said two of the four troopers who were at the protest tested positive for COVID-19.
“Although there were positive COVID cases at the (Pennsylvania State Police at Milton) barracks, those four were not positive, they were negative,” Witherite said, on Thursday morning, July 2. “Those guys came from a station that had a COVID outbreak. They could be carriers. That’s why we’re taking precautions.”
As of Thursday, July 2, Witherite said 27 first responders who were at the protest have been tested for COVID-19. Results of those tests are expected to be back by the end of the week.
On Wednesday, July 1, the Watsontown Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it was informed “multiple first responders” working during the protest tested positive for COVID-19.
It later posted an update stating there was conflicting information on whether the troopers had tested positive, but noted there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at the barracks.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton issued a press release Wednesday, July 1, which said the barracks was closed for “a thorough decontamination cleaning.”
“Phone calls have been routed to surrounding PSP stations as of (Tuesday, June 30),” the release said. “The station plans on reopening later (Wednesday, July 1) after decontamination. All calls for service will still be handled.”
As of Tuesday, June 30, the release said there are 10 enlisted troopers and one civilian on leave across Pennsylvania due to positive COVID-19 test results.
“If Not Us, Then Who?”, the group which organized the protest posted Wednesday, July 1, on its Facebook page that everyone who was at the event should take their health seriously and get tested for COVID-19 “just to be safe.”
“We know the risks associated with having our events, but we want everyone to be as safe and careful as possible,” the group posted.
