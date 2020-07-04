DANVILLE – Geisinger recently announced the promotion of four providers to vice chair positions within its Neuroscience Institute.
Clemens Schirmer, M.D., and Jonathan Slotkin, M.D., have been named vice chairs of Geisinger’s neurosurgery department.
Schirmer, a professor of neurosurgery and neuroscience at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is board certified in neurological surgery and fellowship-trained in interventional neuroradiology and endovascular neurosurgery. He earned his medical degree and a doctorate in medical research from Ludwig-Maximilians University in Germany and at Harvard Medical School.
He completed a residency in neurosurgery and a fellowship in interventional neuroradiology at Tufts Medical Center.
Schirmer serves as the system director for Geisinger’s Comprehensive Stroke Centers and system director of cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery. He is also program director of Geisinger’s neurosurgery residency training program and its neuroendovascular fellowship program.
Slotkin, a clinical professor of neurosurgery at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is board certified in neurosurgery and fellowship trained in spine surgery. He completed residency training at The Brigham and Women's Hospital Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and a fellowship in spine surgery at New England Baptist Hospital.
He is director of spinal surgery for Geisinger’s Neuroscience Institute and associate chief medical informatics officer at Geisinger. In this role, he has developed key strategies and solutions to drive digital provider and patient engagement, including the use of mobile device technology. He has specific interest in consumerism in healthcare and digital methods for the measurement of clinical patient outcomes and the improvement of patient experience. He is active in translational research in the arena of biomaterials engineering and spinal cord injuries.
Scott Friedenberg, M.D., and Anthony Noto, M.D., have been named vice chairs of Geisinger’s neurology department.
Friedenberg, a clinical associate professor of neurology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology and electromyography (EMG). He earned his medical degree from Temple University and completed a residency and fellowship at Mayo Clinic. He has spent his entire career at Geisinger in various leadership roles, including neurology residency core faculty and director of the EMG laboratory.
Noto, a clinical assistant professor of neurology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is board certified in neurology and vascular neurology. He earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and completed his residency and fellowship in vascular neurology at Strong Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.